Rodrigo Muniz

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer45/1





Dael Fry

16/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough





Hayden Hackney

6/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough





Isaiah Jones

4/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough





Marcus Forss

13/2

Last Goal Scorer

Preston v Middlesbrough





CMON BORO!!!





gazette link for those at graft... no pun intended







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/preston-north-end-vs-middlesbrough-25383401



Rodrigo Muniz

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer45/1

Dael Fry

16/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney

6/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones

4/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough

Marcus Forss

13/2

Last Goal Scorer

Preston v Middlesbrough

CMON BORO!!!

gazette link for those at graft... no pun intended

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/preston-north-end-vs-middlesbrough-25383401

bets are on and let's hope some come in - we can do without a boro defeat today - anything else will do for me



headset at it again!! a cheeky 9/1 winner in shahbaz

and he was big on stats .. and had Bolton punching...........................



he always said you should never lose a game when you go in front...................



let us hope he is right on that one today................cmon boro!! Logged

Posts: 6 358 Re: Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:37:52 PM » maddos right shit defending --- free hit that but fair play to the lad he did smash it in.





poor from boro at the back ...game on now! Logged

Posts: 5 853 Re: Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:19 PM » We are shite at defending and our forwards cant take chances. As it stands we are in the bottom three and deserve to be there. Lets hope Carrick can keep us up. Logged

Posts: 6 358 Re: Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:29:52 PM » i will take that disallowed goal all day6 and every day... I didnt see nowt wrong with it .. that said





a point will do me today ... 3 will be massive...that's footy for you...utb









Posts: 6 358 Re: Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:55:07 PM » head down -- done over in the last minute.. no complaints like... you get what get after 90 minutes regardless of the dress-up...



BEATEN away from home the stats will say .. deserved or not..



remeber sams words ...!!!



Logged

Posts: 555Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:02:20 PM » The club is a laughing stock.



As above - we are sleepwalking to relegation.



The club is a laughing stock.

As above - we are sleepwalking to relegation.

This club will only move forward when Gibson is no longer part of it.

Its now looking highly unlikely that even if Gibson comes to his senses and chases club wrecker Kieran Scott will they get out of this mess. So I suggest you traveling punters get your road maps at the ready for trips to Accrington, Fleetwood & Shrewsbury.

League tables never lie. We deserve to be where we are. Unless Gibson is prepared to spend in January we will be in a constant relegation fight and we dont have the bottle to get out of it. League 1 here we come.