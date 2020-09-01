Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Lilywhites Vs MFC - matchday thread
headset
Today at 02:09:29 PM
bets are on and let's hope some come in - we can do without a boro defeat today - anything else will do for me


Rodrigo Muniz
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer45/1


Dael Fry
16/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough


Hayden Hackney
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough


Isaiah Jones
4/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough


Marcus Forss
13/2
Last Goal Scorer
Preston v Middlesbrough


CMON BORO!!!


gazette link for those at graft... no pun intended monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/preston-north-end-vs-middlesbrough-25383401
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:36:34 PM
a little sneaky e/w dabble has gone on the 14.48 @ Newmarket -- Shahbaz


the build-up is on...at what time will billy buxton make an appearance...



It's like selling golden goal tickets with him!

MON THE BILL!
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:41:58 PM
shall we start things off with a match day tune - .



what a tune and what a film.


In it to win it

TUNE!!!

thank me later for that flashback




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yhyp-_hX2s&ab_channel
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:36 PM
a cheeky 9/1 winner in shahbaz - let us hope that's a sign of things to come today - I hope youre watching or better still on it towersy lad mcl

headset at it again!! :mido:
headset
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:18:08 PM
oh yes ..we stand up and sing ..michael carrick is king....UTB! :mido:

We've got super Michael carrick!!


1 nowt
CMON BORO!
headset
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:21:17 PM
a little saying from sam allardyce when he was in his pomp as bolton manager..


and he was big on stats .. and had Bolton punching...........................

he always said you should never lose a game when you go in front...................

let us hope he is right on that one today................cmon boro!!
headset
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:37:52 PM
maddos right shit defending --- free hit that but fair play to the lad he did smash it in.


poor from boro at the back ...game on now!
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:45:45 PM
i thought akpom fluffed is lines but hey woodburn's effort was a cracker
Bill Buxton
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:19 PM
We are shite at defending and our forwards cant take chances. As it stands we are in the bottom three and deserve to be there. Lets hope Carrick can keep us up.
headset
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:51:19 PM
i will take a point today - so even though we gifted them a free hit on goal that they took well enough

1-1 will do me at half time..


time for a 1/2 time tune



can u taste the exstacy


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-XbUTWTpmg&ab_channel mcl
headset
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:29:52 PM
i will take that disallowed goal all day6 and every day... I didnt see nowt wrong with it .. that said


a point will do me today ... 3 will be massive...that's footy for you...utb
kippers
Reply #11 on: Today at 04:53:07 PM
FFS  Sleepwalking to relegation
headset
Reply #12 on: Today at 04:55:07 PM
head down -- done over in the last minute.. no complaints like... you get what get after 90 minutes regardless of the dress-up...

BEATEN away from home the stats will say .. deserved or not..

remeber sams words ...!!!
kippers
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:57:30 PM
Its nice football,  just no urgency.

Muniz shite
Jones shite
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #14 on: Today at 05:02:20 PM
The club is a laughing stock.

As above - we are sleepwalking to relegation.

This club will only move forward when Gibson is no longer part of it.
headset
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:03:04 PM
staying out the relegation zone is the current challenge... after that its each to there own




would u like another tune my whistle posse...


top band!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgiCechWNCo&ab_channel
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


Reply #16 on: Today at 05:20:40 PM
Its now looking highly unlikely that even if Gibson comes to his senses and chases club wrecker Kieran Scott will they get out of this mess. So I suggest you traveling punters get your road maps at the ready for trips to Accrington, Fleetwood & Shrewsbury.
Bill Buxton
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:59:56 PM
League tables never lie. We deserve to be where we are. Unless Gibson is prepared to spend in January we will be in a constant relegation fight and we dont have the bottle to get out of it. League 1 here we come.
headset
Reply #18 on: Today at 07:01:40 PM
ooch billy lad ... you are not wrong fella...

but in defense, the only league table that matters is the one that relegates u.. or promotes you...even daft arse towersy knows that bit...
headset
Reply #19 on: Today at 07:10:32 PM
sound of the northeast bad boy......


sound ov my whistle crew!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TYxbadIPtc&ab_channel=
