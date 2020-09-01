|
|
|
headset
|
bets are on and let's hope some come in - we can do without a boro defeat today - anything else will do for me
Rodrigo Muniz
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer45/1
Dael Fry
16/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough
Hayden Hackney
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough
Isaiah Jones
4/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough
Marcus Forss
13/2
Last Goal Scorer
Preston v Middlesbrough
CMON BORO!!!
gazette link for those at graft... no pun intended https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/preston-north-end-vs-middlesbrough-25383401
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:11:02 PM by headset »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|