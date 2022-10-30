Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 30, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
headset
Posts: 6 362


Yesterday at 07:32:41 AM
yes a change in working hours/shifts doesn't allow for much time online now during the week.,.
but the weekend matchdays are still on monkey

anyhow it's gee-gee and tricky treble time.


Ascot 14.40 - Amoola Gold -- e/w

Ascot 15.50 - Tea Clipper -- e/w


now for the one that often brings home the bacon - the tricky- three draws as well the daddy bet!!!


Bournemouth v Tottenham (d)

Brighton v Chelsea (d)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (d)

I will be on the live games later


good luck and happy punting ladies & gents





a little morning tune to wake up any Boro away day travellers off to Preston today - stay safe and let us hope the weather keeps off



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrPb3tfmt40&t=7s&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 AM
First bets on in The foxes v The Citizens in the early premier league kick-off.

Jack served me well last time out in early kick-off I'm going with 3 again but have a sneaky suspicion the foxes will nick one hopefully not the first one.

Jack Grealish first goal 3-1 Man City win.


Youri Tielemans to score anytime for Leicester.


Live commentary on Talksport if you are traveling to a game and no tele/link in front of you


https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 152


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:12:00 PM
Burnley
Boro draw
Luton
Cardiff

20/1
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM
3.0 to the Brighton at half time that's my tricky fucked - if you bagged that 3 niler you deserve all your winnings and more


massive result/ win for the south coast lot :like:
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 PM
time to win or lose some of that 9/1 winnings.... monkey


still waiting for a winner from other quarters mcl


towersy towersy give us a winner ...


I'm on this forecast now ..:ponce:




Dream In The Park
Alto Alto
Reverse Forecast 2 / 16:25 Ascot
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 PM
I think I will say no more after that forecast ,,,,,, towersy--towrsy give us a song/winner... towersy..towersy give us a song/winner monkey



would u like  another winner


do u wanna buy some lurpak ..

no shit gadge - its all in  the thread... did you back it ITK mcl

Ataser
Astral Beau
Reverse Forecast 2 / 17:08 Newmarket - Paying 5 places instead of 4
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 PM
a couple to set tonight's games off...


Have a go towersy we won t take the piss if u  lose .. after all, u invented the game mcl


Roberto Firmino
Liverpool 4-0
First Goal Scorer30/1
Liverpool v Leeds
19:45, Today...,,..,.,.,

vvd anytime bag winner!
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #7 on: Today at 04:24:48 PM
it looks like Arsenal are giving it to Forest.... can they push or even take on the might of Man City in Aretets reign. It will be good for football if they can - now Liverpool seems to be slipping away in the league.


i want forest down so hope arsenal follow it up with a few more goals today.


i didn't have a chance for a punt on this one but wouldn't have gone 4 anyhow...................

no Jesus on the scoresheet he going through a Barron spell

i tipped arsenal early doors for a good season...............................

i will be back later with my super Sunday United bets.


https://www.skysports.com/football/arsenal-vs-nottingham-forest/live/464765
headset
Posts: 6 362


Reply #8 on: Today at 04:39:29 PM
time for the final bets of the weekend and a fruitful one it has been - not so much on the footy but the gee-gees have brought in the bacon - I'm on a bit of a roll at present!

anyhow good luck to those having a punt this super sunday!!


Rashford 1st goal Man Utd 2.1

Slabhead anytime goalscorer

Bowen anytime for the hammers.


4.15 kick off this one don't forget :beer:


https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-united-vs-west-ham-united/464773
