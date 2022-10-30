headset

headsets weekend moneyspinner
on: Yesterday at 07:32:41 AM

but the weekend matchdays are still on



anyhow it's gee-gee and tricky treble time.





Ascot 14.40 - Amoola Gold -- e/w



Ascot 15.50 - Tea Clipper -- e/w





now for the one that often brings home the bacon - the tricky- three draws as well the daddy bet!!!





Bournemouth v Tottenham (d)



Brighton v Chelsea (d)



Newcastle v Aston Villa (d)



I will be on the live games later





good luck and happy punting ladies & gents











a little morning tune to wake up any Boro away day travellers off to Preston today - stay safe and let us hope the weather keeps off







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrPb3tfmt40&t=7s&ab_channel









Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 AM



Jack served me well last time out in early kick-off I'm going with 3 again but have a sneaky suspicion the foxes will nick one hopefully not the first one.



Jack Grealish first goal 3-1 Man City win.





Youri Tielemans to score anytime for Leicester.





Live commentary on Talksport if you are traveling to a game and no tele/link in front of you





https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771









https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771







Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:12:00 PM
Burnley

Boro draw

Luton

Cardiff



20/1

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM





massive result/ win for the south coast lot 3.0 to the Brighton at half time that's my tricky fucked - if you bagged that 3 niler you deserve all your winnings and more

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 PM





still waiting for a winner from other quarters





towersy towersy give us a winner ...





I'm on this forecast now ..









Dream In The Park

Alto Alto

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 PM







would u like another winner





do u wanna buy some lurpak ..



no shit gadge - its all in the thread... did you back it ITK



Ataser

Astral Beau

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 PM





Have a go towersy we won t take the piss if u lose .. after all, u invented the game





Roberto Firmino

Liverpool 4-0

First Goal Scorer30/1

Liverpool v Leeds

19:45, Today...,,..,.,.,



vvd anytime bag winner!





Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:24:48 PM





i want forest down so hope arsenal follow it up with a few more goals today.





i didn't have a chance for a punt on this one but wouldn't have gone 4 anyhow...................



no Jesus on the scoresheet he going through a Barron spell



i tipped arsenal early doors for a good season...............................



i will be back later with my super Sunday United bets.





https://www.skysports.com/football/arsenal-vs-nottingham-forest/live/464765
it looks like Arsenal are giving it to Forest.... can they push or even take on the might of Man City in Aretets reign. It will be good for football if they can - now Liverpool seems to be slipping away in the league.
i want forest down so hope arsenal follow it up with a few more goals today.
i didn't have a chance for a punt on this one but wouldn't have gone 4 anyhow...................
no Jesus on the scoresheet he going through a Barron spell
i tipped arsenal early doors for a good season...............................
i will be back later with my super Sunday United bets.