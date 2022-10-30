yes a change in working hours/shifts doesn't allow for much time online now during the week.,.
but the weekend matchdays are still on
anyhow it's gee-gee and tricky treble time.
Ascot 14.40 - Amoola Gold -- e/w
Ascot 15.50 - Tea Clipper -- e/w
now for the one that often brings home the bacon - the tricky- three draws as well the daddy bet!!!
Bournemouth v Tottenham (d)
Brighton v Chelsea (d)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (d)
I will be on the live games later
good luck and happy punting ladies & gents
a little morning tune to wake up any Boro away day travellers off to Preston today - stay safe and let us hope the weather keeps off