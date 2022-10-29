headset

headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 07:32:41 AM »

but the weekend matchdays are still on



anyhow it's gee-gee and tricky treble time.





Ascot 14.40 - Amoola Gold -- e/w



Ascot 15.50 - Tea Clipper -- e/w





now for the one that often brings home the bacon - the tricky- three draws as well the daddy bet!!!





Bournemouth v Tottenham (d)



Brighton v Chelsea (d)



Newcastle v Aston Villa (d)



I will be on the live games later





good luck and happy punting ladies & gents











a little morning tune to wake up any Boro away day travellers off to Preston today - stay safe and let us hope the weather keeps off







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrPb3tfmt40&t=7s&ab_channel









Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:50 AM »



Jack served me well last time out in early kick-off I'm going with 3 again but have a sneaky suspicion the foxes will nick one hopefully not the first one.



Jack Grealish first goal 3-1 Man City win.





Youri Tielemans to score anytime for Leicester.





Live commentary on Talksport if you are traveling to a game and no tele/link in front of you





https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771









https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771







Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:00 PM » Burnley

Boro draw

Luton

Cardiff



20/1

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:41 PM »





massive result/ win for the south coast lot 3.0 to the Brighton at half time that's my tricky fucked - if you bagged that 3 niler you deserve all your winnings and moremassive result/ win for the south coast lot Logged

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:39 PM »





still waiting for a winner from other quarters





towersy towersy give us a winner ...





I'm on this forecast now ..









Dream In The Park

Alto Alto

Reverse Forecast 2 / 16:25 Ascot time to win or lose some of that 9/1 winnings....still waiting for a winner from other quarterstowersy towersy give us a winner ...I'm on this forecast now ..Dream In The ParkAlto AltoReverse Forecast 2 / 16:25 Ascot Logged

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM »







would u like another winner





do u wanna buy some lurpak ..



no shit gadge - its all in the thread... did you back it ITK



Ataser

Astral Beau

Reverse Forecast 2 / 17:08 Newmarket - Paying 5 places instead of 4 I think I will say no more after that forecast ,,,,,, towersy--towrsy give us a song/winner... towersy..towersy give us a song/winnerwould u like another winnerdo u wanna buy some lurpak ..no shit gadge - its all in the thread... did you back it ITKAtaserAstral BeauReverse Forecast 2 / 17:08 Newmarket - Paying 5 places instead of 4 Logged

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:55:34 PM »





vvd to notch at some point...





we've conquered all ov Europe..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvQMyVoefNI&ab_channe









I'm going in hard with this last bet ov the day....Firmino 4-0 for me...vvd to notch at some point...we've conquered all ov Europe.. Logged