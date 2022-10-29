Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
headset
« on: Today at 07:32:41 AM »
yes a change in working hours/shifts doesn't allow for much time online now during the week.,.
but the weekend matchdays are still on monkey

anyhow it's gee-gee and tricky treble time.


Ascot 14.40 - Amoola Gold -- e/w

Ascot 15.50 - Tea Clipper -- e/w


now for the one that often brings home the bacon - the tricky- three draws as well the daddy bet!!!


Bournemouth v Tottenham (d)

Brighton v Chelsea (d)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (d)

I will be on the live games later


good luck and happy punting ladies & gents





a little morning tune to wake up any Boro away day travellers off to Preston today - stay safe and let us hope the weather keeps off



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrPb3tfmt40&t=7s&ab_channel
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:07 AM by headset »
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:50 AM »
First bets on in The foxes v The Citizens in the early premier league kick-off.

Jack served me well last time out in early kick-off I'm going with 3 again but have a sneaky suspicion the foxes will nick one hopefully not the first one.

Jack Grealish first goal 3-1 Man City win.


Youri Tielemans to score anytime for Leicester.


Live commentary on Talksport if you are traveling to a game and no tele/link in front of you


https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-manchester-city/464771




Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:00 PM »
Burnley
Boro draw
Luton
Cardiff

20/1
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:41 PM »
3.0 to the Brighton at half time that's my tricky fucked - if you bagged that 3 niler you deserve all your winnings and more


massive result/ win for the south coast lot :like:
Logged
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:39 PM »
time to win or lose some of that 9/1 winnings.... monkey


still waiting for a winner from other quarters mcl


towersy towersy give us a winner ...


I'm on this forecast now ..:ponce:




Dream In The Park
Alto Alto
Reverse Forecast 2 / 16:25 Ascot
Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM »
I think I will say no more after that forecast ,,,,,, towersy--towrsy give us a song/winner... towersy..towersy give us a song/winner monkey



would u like  another winner


do u wanna buy some lurpak ..

no shit gadge - its all in  the thread... did you back it ITK mcl

Ataser
Astral Beau
Reverse Forecast 2 / 17:08 Newmarket - Paying 5 places instead of 4
Logged
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:55:34 PM »
I'm going in hard with this last bet ov the day....Firmino 4-0 for me... monkey


vvd to notch at some point...


we've conquered all ov Europe..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvQMyVoefNI&ab_channe
Logged
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:30:44 PM »
a couple to set tonight's games off...


Have a go towersy we won t take the piss if u  lose .. after all, u invented the game mcl


Roberto Firmino
Liverpool 4-0
First Goal Scorer30/1
Liverpool v Leeds
19:45, Today...,,..,.,.,

vvd anytime bag winner!
Logged
