October 30, 2022, 11:30:04 AM
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss
beamishboro and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Yesterday at 07:14:43 AM
warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash..

shit kick-off time but a big one that I will give a watch tonight.

Liverpool everyone's favorite second team on show - Live on Sky


can the scousers heap more misery and pressure on the dirty Leeds manager.

It's another one of those games that both managers can't really afford to lose without the defeat hitting the headlines.

Liverpool are in a stop-start season mode.

the dirties are in the relegation zone :mido:

Liverpool wins for me tonight.

YNWA

We've conquered all of Europe!

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12732831/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-boss-warns-emotional-jesse-marsch-will-fire-leeds-up-for-anfield-clash
BMX Bandit

Today at 10:43:09 AM
Whoops..

JFT39
