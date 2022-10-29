Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 05, 2022, 09:51:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Michael Carrick is looking forward  (Read 227 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 403


View Profile
« on: October 29, 2022, 07:03:07 AM »
to meeting Middlesbrough's travelling supporters at Deepdale..

a more than tricky away game for Carrick today but the fact it gives the chance for a good boro supporter turnout is a massive plus - not that it did us much good last time out when they thumped us.

it should be another loud and proud noisy Boro away contingent today that is a given.

can Carricks' first game in charge pull off an away victory.

for me we need a minimum7/8 points from the next 15 to stay out the bottom 3... the might be away games which makes things extra tough IM but my first target before the break is to stay/keep out the bottom 3 and build from that. So away games or not we need some wins under our belt even though a point away from home is never a bad one IMO.

That said i will take the draw today and be unbeaten in Carrick's first game..after that, we need to be picking up the odd win or 2.

i will back the win in my bets but will take a point after 90mins.


CMON BORO - MICHAEL CARRICKS RED N WHITE ARMY  


FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carrick-looking-forward-meeting-25382280
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 705


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: November 03, 2022, 06:04:54 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrIQDxxfh3g

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 705


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:26:12 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f54OCNahrPE

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 403


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:31:00 AM »
cheers Plaz Lad - need the win today with a good turnout for poppy day as well to show respect for the fallen and those who fought hard to make the UK a safe place.

i could not make it a topic headline from the gazette today - the fuckers have only got us down having taken 4pts under Carrick from 2 games rava.... FFS local paper as well - a low blow for boro journalism that....

Gibson will end up banning them and rightly so if you don't get the basics right on a free ticket as well while we all cough up some hard-earned wonga .....


CMON BORO 2-0 win today


We've got super michael carrick ........................

follow follow follow!!!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carricks-buzz-ahead-riverside-25431959
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:52 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 