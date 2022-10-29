headset

a more than tricky away game for Carrick today but the fact it gives the chance for a good boro supporter turnout is a massive plus - not that it did us much good last time out when they thumped us.



it should be another loud and proud noisy Boro away contingent today that is a given.



can Carricks' first game in charge pull off an away victory.



for me we need a minimum7/8 points from the next 15 to stay out the bottom 3... the might be away games which makes things extra tough IM but my first target before the break is to stay/keep out the bottom 3 and build from that. So away games or not we need some wins under our belt even though a point away from home is never a bad one IMO.



That said i will take the draw today and be unbeaten in Carrick's first game..after that, we need to be picking up the odd win or 2.



i will back the win in my bets but will take a point after 90mins.





CMON BORO - MICHAEL CARRICKS RED N WHITE ARMY





FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/michael-carrick-looking-forward-meeting-25382280 to meeting Middlesbrough's travelling supporters at Deepdale..