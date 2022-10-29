Welcome,
November 05, 2022, 09:51:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Penny Lancaster
Author
Topic: Penny Lancaster
headset
Posts: 6 403
Penny Lancaster
«
on:
October 29, 2022, 05:51:56 AM »
sticks it out as 'old bill' you can't fault her for that - it's not the easiest job in the world I would guess i will say that about a cop job.
she could have always lived the high life on rod's arm!
still worth a go as well - she looks well
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11367315/Penny-Lancaster-says-shes-TRUE-calling-does-Rod-think.html
Bernie
Posts: 7 803
Re: Penny Lancaster
«
Reply #1 on:
November 03, 2022, 10:41:27 AM »
Looks sexy in her uniform.
headset
Posts: 6 403
Re: Penny Lancaster
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:09:44 AM »
another blonde bombshell for you..........
patsy - shes looked well all through out her career and still carries it
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20328969/emmerdale-patsy-kensit-joins-eastenders/
