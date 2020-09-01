Welcome,
October 24, 2022, 10:27:46 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Author
Topic: So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Inglorious_Basterd
So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Very sceptical about this to be honest.
Carrick is a complete novice and appears to have the personality of a wet fart.
However, I may have possibly got on board with the appointment of Carrick more if a strong support structure was brought in by adding some much needed experience to his back room staff.
After hearing the likes of Phelan and Meulensteen names being mentioned, it has taken roughly three weeks to get somebody in, apparently waiting to finalise the backroom staff, yet we have simply ended up bringing back a previous failure in Woodgate!
This has all the hallmarks of a Gibson decision, as it falls into the standard criteria of being cheap and jobs for the boys.
Only someone as incompetent as Gibson could sack a failed manager (who was a rookie) and then bring him back as an assistant (to another rookie) two years later.
Big call this, appointing novice coaches / backroom staff attempting to manage a hapless squad of players in order to avoid relegation.
Lets see how the latest instalment of the Gibson managerial lottery pans out
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 794
Re: So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
This seems mental. When Woodgate failed previously he cited the fact he never had an experienced deputy as a big reason for the failure. Now we have two novices at the helm again!
Really have no faith in this. Modern day successful managers seem clever and bouncy and full of energy. Neither Carrick or Woodgate seem to have that zing.
They are in now though, give them a chance and hope for the best I suppose
Bud Wiser
Re: So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
The appointment of Carrick is understandable but a little underwhelming. The re-appointment of Woodgate is bordering on horrifying and clearly a club appointment - of which they're not even trying to disguise if this quote from their Gazette media arm is anything to go by:
"Carrick was almost in over a week ago before one of his initially intended coaches decided against the move for family reasons.
Boro were forced back to the drawing board to assemble a coaching team
Carrick was happy with and Woodgate was appointed"
Theres nothing I hope more than to be proved wrong, but all this has the potential to unravel very quickly making recent goings on at Conservative HQ look almost orderly.
Bill Buxton
Re: So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Is Woodgate Gibsons little sneak?
Loading...