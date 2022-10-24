Welcome,
October 24, 2022, 06:06:18 PM
So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Author
Topic: So Carrick appointed as head coach with Woodenhead as first team coach
Inglorious_Basterd
Very sceptical about this to be honest.
Carrick is a complete novice and appears to have the personality of a wet fart.
However, I may have have possibly got on board with the appointment of Carrick more if a strong support structure was brought in by adding some much needed experience to his back room staff. After hearing the likes of Phelan and Meulensteen being brandished about, it has taken roughly three weeks to get somebody in, apparently waiting to finalise the backroom staff, yet we have simply ended up bringing back a previous failure in Jonathan Woodgate!
This has all the hallmarks of a Gibson decision, as it falls into the standard criteria of being cheap and jobs for the boys.
Only someone as incompetent as Gibson could sack a failed manager (who was a rookie) and then bring him back as an assistant (to another rookie) two years later.
Big call this, appointing novice coaches / backroom staff attempting to manage a hapless squad of players in order to avoid relegation.
Lets see how the latest instalment of the Gibson managerial lottery pans out
