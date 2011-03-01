Welcome,
October 24, 2022, 06:06:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Inside our (no-go) town
Author
Topic: Inside our (no-go) town
headset
Inside our (no-go) town
where were terrorised by gangs of 20 feral yobs were too scared to leave our homes
it looks like it is not just Middlesbrough that's overrun with scum.
the south suffers as well including the kent region.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20178945/town-terrorised-feral-yobs/
Rutters
Re: Inside our (no-go) town
The responsibility for 'the yobs' lies with 'the yobs', then the parents, then the wider family, then the community.
What many (the Left) tend to do is go straight to blaming the Government for lack of funding, ending SureStart, closing youth centres, underfunding the Police etc.
This just gives 'the Yobs' a ready made excuse "I wouldn't have done it if there was a Yoof Club".
We need to re-instate some some of personal responsibility by either carrot or stick.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Inside our (no-go) town
Definitely the fault of the left. No doubt about it. You know
youre
your shit
Rutters
Re: Inside our (no-go) town
If you had a justifiable point to make, you'd have made it...again
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Inside our (no-go) town
Quote from: Rutters
Today
at 08:35:49 AM
If you had a justifiable point to make, you'd have made it...again
In my view most of your posts dont deserve sensible answers.
Rutters
Re: Inside our (no-go) town
In my view you're not capable of one.
