Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 24, 2022, 06:06:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Inside our (no-go) town  (Read 281 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 321


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:28:27 PM »
where were terrorised by gangs of 20 feral yobs  were too scared to leave our homes


it looks like it is not just Middlesbrough that's overrun with scum.

the south suffers as well including the kent region.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20178945/town-terrorised-feral-yobs/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 896


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:08 PM »
The responsibility for 'the yobs' lies with 'the yobs', then the parents, then the wider family, then the community.

What many (the Left) tend to do is go straight to blaming the Government for lack of funding, ending SureStart, closing youth centres, underfunding the Police etc.

This just gives 'the Yobs' a ready made excuse "I wouldn't have done it if there was a Yoof Club".

We need to re-instate some some of personal responsibility by either carrot or stick.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 878



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 PM »
Definitely the fault of the left. No doubt about it. You know youre your shit
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 896


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:35:49 AM »
If you had a justifiable point to make, you'd have made it...again
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 878



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:35:49 AM
If you had a justifiable point to make, you'd have made it...again

In my view most of your posts dont deserve sensible answers.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 896


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:00:37 PM »
In my view you're not capable of one.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 