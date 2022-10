headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 Inside our (no-go) town « on: Today at 03:28:27 PM »





it looks like it is not just Middlesbrough that's overrun with scum.



the south suffers as well including the kent region.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20178945/town-terrorised-feral-yobs/



where we’re terrorised by gangs of 20 ‘feral’ yobs – we’re too scared to leave our homesit looks like it is not just Middlesbrough that's overrun with scum.the south suffers as well including the kent region. Logged