could rishi be the man to save the conservative party and the country from a Labour party government



it looks like he has had dialog with Bo Jo over matters.





whilst I ain't anti-Labour as such - I'm more put off them by what you hear and read OTR on FMTTM - that lot are vicious and vile towards anything non-Labour - which to me gives off a bad look of any Labour Party/Supporter.



The one decent thing is you can't tar all Labour voters in the same basket as the Breden the rat and, the rest of the fly me lot.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20194657/rishi-sunak-announce-formal-bid-conservative-leadership/





