October 23, 2022, 02:17:12 PM
Author Topic: A decent Boro Pts return from 2 games - IMO  (Read 164 times)
headset
Posts: 6 316


« on: Yesterday at 06:50:51 PM »
all things considered, poor game that said - The positive for me is the fact I would have taken 4pts from the last two games beforehand - more so given our form/results so won't beat myself up too much about today.

it was still 2 points dropped today, but 4pts from 2 games is the status quo from my point of view.

that lad who was taking their set plays/corners.for them..NO7  I think -- was a menace when taking them I will give him that - poor from them not to notch one from one of his corners - a proper danger corner taker him...,.,


the other plus from today is Moggas mackems look to be in free fall........,,,,.,.,...


fuck knows what's going on with the boro hot-seat job that is a nailed-on puzzler - which puts to bed all the Boro gobshites of late who have claimed to be ITK.........

Gibson might get it wrong at times, but he ain't a gobshite or loose-lipped fucker that's for sure...


which is a good trait to have if u ask me - a few could learn a thing or 2 from him


#UTB

time for a Saturday night tune


are you ready!! monkey




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v55XKUfaZNM&ab_channel
headset
Posts: 6 316


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 PM »
excuse me but if you've been looking for the is classic...


forget what you've been doing you've just found it!!



 the sound of the originals .... the sound of the old skool.. mcl


Oh my god deary me!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NKQ-qoYx84&ab_channel
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 150


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:51:27 PM »
Possibly one of the most boring 90 mins at the ground.........caution & possession is killing it now
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 6 316


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:49:18 AM »
you are right ginge - you don't mind those types of games when taking a point away from home.


yesterday was far from a come-and-watch us during the cold winter months to come advert type of game


a new man in charge will lift things again crowd/support wise but he will need to lift both performances and results, especially at home.

if memory serves me right I'm sure we have a fair few away games rather than home games in the run-up to the world cup. So any new man - once appointed will have to work around that conundrum
