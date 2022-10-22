all things considered, poor game that said - The positive for me is the fact I would have taken 4pts from the last two games beforehand - more so given our form/results so won't beat myself up too much about today.
it was still 2 points dropped today, but 4pts from 2 games is the status quo from my point of view.
that lad who was taking their set plays/corners.for them..NO7 I think -- was a menace when taking them I will give him that - poor from them not to notch one from one of his corners - a proper danger corner taker him...,.,
the other plus from today is Moggas mackems look to be in free fall........,,,,.,.,...
fuck knows what's going on with the boro hot-seat job that is a nailed-on puzzler - which puts to bed all the Boro gobshites of late who have claimed to be ITK.........
Gibson might get it wrong at times, but he ain't a gobshite or loose-lipped fucker that's for sure...
which is a good trait to have if u ask me - a few could learn a thing or 2 from him
#UTB
time for a Saturday night tune
