October 24, 2022, 06:06:15 PM
Horrific
Author
Topic: Horrific (Read 314 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 921
Horrific
«
on:
October 22, 2022, 06:23:45 PM
That was horrific today!
This sideways and backwards passing is a cancer that is engrained in the players. Merely allows the opposition to get behind the ball so youre constantly trying to break down 11 players.
The cart horses in midfield are painfully slow and dont help but I hope to god the new manager coaches this out of the team.
We could have kane up front and he wouldnt score for us. The negative style of play gives the strikers no hope of conjuring something.
Sooooo frustrating!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 321
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #1 on:
October 22, 2022, 06:53:22 PM
I can't disagree with you fella - other than I would have taken 4pts beforehand.
a poor spectacle I'm with you all the way on that one
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 921
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #2 on:
October 22, 2022, 06:56:32 PM
Theyre bottom of the table though. 2 points dropped for me.
Sooner we get a new manager the better as the coaches we have are part of the problem why we are where we are
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 321
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #3 on:
October 22, 2022, 07:29:24 PM
its a tough gig as things stand and, rightly so we as supporters are entitled to have a moan whinge.
but when you strip it all back on a match day - we at present are in a relegation battle util the team/results tell us otherwise regardless of who is in charge.
you are never safe in this division until the maths say so -----of course equally the playoffs a very rarly out of reach until the maths say so.
my feelings are we ain't going down, but we ain't going up either this year...,.,..regardless of who sits in the hotseat
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 241
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #4 on:
October 22, 2022, 08:45:10 PM
My feelings, were going down & the Chairman is now a wanka
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 150
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #5 on:
October 22, 2022, 08:53:29 PM
Far too cautious , 2 pts blown , far too much keep the ball , & do fuck all
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 459
Re: Horrific
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 03:10:51 PM
Jones and Giles need to be doing more than just running the wing. Crosses are just 50/50 plus our corners are still atrocious
Loading...