headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Yesterday at 07:21:31 AM »





we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!



as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!





15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast Bresson &

Hispanic



3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.







Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!



into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.





Millwall - West Brom - away win



Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win



Sunderland - Burnley - away win





good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!















and a money spinner he iswe all know what time it is now, don't we !!!as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast Bresson &Hispanic3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.Millwall - West Brom - away winSheff Utd - Norwich - away winSunderland - Burnley - away wingood Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 150





Posts: 1 150 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 AM » Blackburn

Boro

Rotherham

Qpr

Reading

49 / 1



No MC bet as he's suspended .....so its on Dael Fry anytime at 11s « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:26 AM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 AM »





Are Liverpool back after last weeks cracking victory - we will find out soon





Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool 4-0

First Goal Scorer50/1

Nottm Forest v Liverpool

12:30, Today





VVD anytime goalscorer.





YNWA!







https://www.skysports.com/football/n-forest-vs-liverpool/464760 first, live game of the day and headsets bets are on....... yes you've guessed right he is going with the redmen!Are Liverpool back after last weeks cracking victory - we will find out soonFabio CarvalhoLiverpool 4-0First Goal Scorer50/1Nottm Forest v Liverpool12:30, TodayVVD anytime goalscorer.YNWA! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:40 AM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 PM »



I'm 2-2 with Rashford to notch first



Fernadez to bag one anytime,,,..



if the mancs get beat it is still a result ./,./;









its time to feed the dogs and crack a fresh one open..



https://www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-man-utd/464756

in keeping with tradition on the live game front.I'm 2-2 with Rashford to notch firstFernadez to bag one anytime,,,..if the mancs get beat it is still a result ./,./;its time to feed the dogs and crack a fresh one open.. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:29:29 AM »



Yes, it's super Sunday's tricky treble



all premier league games in today's attempt at smashing the bookies................







Live games aside here is today's starter bets. one of each





A. Villa - Brentford (a)



Leeds Utd - Fulham (h)



Wolves - Leicester City (d)







I'm currently in the Arsenal to win camp and, the Geordies and, Spurs to draw in the Sky live games. That's still open to change...........................



bets are to come later once the teams are out for the Geordie game at the lane!





https://www.skysports.com/football









another tricky treble going in today....................Yes, it's super Sunday's tricky trebleall premier league games in today's attempt at smashing the bookies................Live games aside here is today's starter bets. one of eachA. Villa - Brentford (a)Leeds Utd - Fulham (h)Wolves - Leicester City (d)I'm currently in the Arsenal to win camp and, the Geordies and, Spurs to draw in the Sky live games. That's still open to change...........................bets are to come later once the teams are out for the Geordie game at the lane! Logged