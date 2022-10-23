and a money spinner he is
we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!
as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!
15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast Bresson &
Hispanic
3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.
Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!
into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.
Millwall - West Brom - away win
Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win
Sunderland - Burnley - away win
good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!