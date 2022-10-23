Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 23, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
Yesterday at 07:21:31 AM
and a money spinner he is mcl


we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!

as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!


15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast  Bresson &
Hispanic

3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.



Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!

into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.


Millwall - West Brom - away win

Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win

Sunderland - Burnley - away win


good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 AM
Blackburn
Boro
Rotherham
Qpr
Reading
  49 / 1

No MC bet as he's suspended .....so its on Dael Fry anytime at 11s
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:26 AM by Gingerpig
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 AM
first, live game of the day and headsets bets are on....... yes you've guessed right he is going with the redmen!


Are Liverpool back after last weeks cracking victory - we will find out soon


Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool 4-0
First Goal Scorer50/1
Nottm Forest v Liverpool
12:30, Today


VVD anytime goalscorer.


YNWA!



https://www.skysports.com/football/n-forest-vs-liverpool/464760
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:40 AM by headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 PM
in keeping with tradition on the live game front.

I'm 2-2 with Rashford to notch first

Fernadez to bag one anytime,,,..

if the mancs get beat it is still a result ./,./;monkey




its time to feed the dogs and crack a fresh one open..:beer:

https://www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-man-utd/464756
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:29:29 AM
another tricky treble going in today....................

Yes, it's super Sunday's tricky treble :beer: :beer:

all premier league games in today's attempt at smashing the bookies................



Live games aside here is today's starter bets. one of each


A. Villa - Brentford (a)

Leeds Utd - Fulham (h)

Wolves - Leicester City (d)



I'm currently in the Arsenal to win camp and, the Geordies and, Spurs to draw in the Sky live games. That's still open to change...........................

bets are to come later once the teams are out for the Geordie game at the lane!


https://www.skysports.com/football
