headsets weekend moneyspinner





we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!



as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!





15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast Bresson &

Hispanic



3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.







Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!



into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.





Millwall - West Brom - away win



Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win



Sunderland - Burnley - away win





good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!















Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner

Boro

Rotherham

Qpr

Reading

49 / 1



No MC bet as he's suspended .....so its on Dael Fry anytime at 11s

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner





Are Liverpool back after last weeks cracking victory - we will find out soon





Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool 4-0

First Goal Scorer50/1

Nottm Forest v Liverpool

12:30, Today





VVD anytime goalscorer.





YNWA!







Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner



I'm 2-2 with Rashford to notch first



Fernadez to bag one anytime,,,..



if the mancs get beat it is still a result ./,./;









its time to feed the dogs and crack a fresh one open..



https://www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-man-utd/464756

