October 22, 2022
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 59 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:21:31 AM »
and a money spinner he is mcl


we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!

as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!


15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast  Bresson &
Hispanic

3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.



Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!

into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.


Millwall - West Brom - away win

Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win

Sunderland - Burnley - away win


good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:13:57 AM »
Blackburn
Boro
Rotherham
Qpr
Reading
  49 / 1

Big MC anytime 11/2
