we all know what time it is now, don't we !!!



as ever a couple of nags to set things off !!





15:00 Doncaster. - 25p reverse forecast Bresson &

Hispanic



3.35 Donny -- Holloway Boy 50p e/w.







Now for the tricky treble - I can't go, premier league, today with them fixtures - they are towersy style bets!!!



into the championship for today's tricky, it is then.





Millwall - West Brom - away win



Sheff Utd - Norwich - away win



Sunderland - Burnley - away win





good Luck & Happy Punting lads & lasses!















