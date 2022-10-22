headset

Posts: 6 307 Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing « on: Today at 06:58:46 AM »





look at his bedroom decked out in Boro colors - it warms the heart reading and, seeing that - we all grow old one day. Downing has made his day there





Well done Stewie Lad





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/huge-boro-fan-speechless-legend-25319560



