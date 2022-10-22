Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing  (Read 72 times)
Huge Boro fan heading to his first ever match after special visit from footballing legend


look at his bedroom decked out in Boro colors - it warms the heart reading and, seeing that - we all grow old one day. Downing has made his day there


Well done Stewie Lad


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/huge-boro-fan-speechless-legend-25319560
Nice lad, Stewart.
Does a hell of a lot that goes unreported too , as do many , but he is very active around the area
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
