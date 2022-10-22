Welcome,
October 22, 2022, 10:32:24 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing
Author
Topic: Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing (Read 72 times)
headset
Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing
«
on:
Today
Today at 06:58:46 AM
Huge Boro fan heading to his first ever match after special visit from footballing legend
look at his bedroom decked out in Boro colors - it warms the heart reading and, seeing that - we all grow old one day. Downing has made his day there
Well done Stewie Lad
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/huge-boro-fan-speechless-legend-25319560
Rutters
Re: Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 10:14:58 AM
Nice lad, Stewart.
Gingerpig
Re: Huge Boro fan speechless as legend Stewart Downing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 10:17:41 AM
Does a hell of a lot that goes unreported too , as do many , but he is very active around the area
Loading...