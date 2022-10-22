Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England boss Gareth Southgate refuses to announce
« on: Today at 06:32:51 AM »
his 55-man long-list squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in a blow to some fringe players... while ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche rejects Bournemouth offer..

I'm agreeing with Southgate on this one - having to name a 55-man squad and then being asked to make it public is/would be clown-like from FIFA and bring distraction as Southgate says.

my three wildcards in the picture at present would be anthony gordon from Everton - rank outsider to make it.


the other two would be Maddison from Leicester and Toney from Brentford - injuries aside and bar a form drop i think he will go with Ivan Toney - the other 2 will miss out.


Dyche for me - might well have to drop back into the championship for managerial work - a few in the premier league might go/get the sack before the world cup - if he doesn't pick a prem job up by then - I think I will be on the button with his next club being in the championship



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11341901/AHEAD-GAME-Southgate-refuses-reveal-long-list-England-squad.html
