headset

Online



Posts: 6 302





Posts: 6 302 Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) « on: Today at 06:06:30 AM »



a bit of a naughty read that like - im all for earning a few quid but i would say taking those types of skills over to China and training the tiddlywinks and a like-up is below the belt.





as many say - NOW A TRAITOR!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11341957/Ex-RAF-gun-killing-training-Chinas-fighter-pilots-recruiting-British-airmen.html





has made a killing training China's fighter pilots - and helped recruit dozens of British airmen paid £250,000 a year by Beijing... so why has the MoD only just woken up to this outrage?a bit of a naughty read that like - im all for earning a few quid but i would say taking those types of skills over to China and training the tiddlywinks and a like-up is below the belt.as many say - NOW A TRAITOR! Logged