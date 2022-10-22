headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 How Albanian gangsters fighting for control of the UKs « on: October 22, 2022, 06:00:37 AM »





part the reason half the young chavs are stoned to fuck all day are this lot.





dope was about years ago but at least lads could still talk when smoking it - the youth of today are on another planet high as a kite..



the Albanians are here to stay and will run the drug scene- naughty bastards as well...,.,





broken Britain and some of the lefties want the door left wide open





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11340819/Albanian-gangsters-posting-videos-kidnappings-beatings-warnings-rivals.html cannabis market are posting social media videos of kidnappings and beatings as a warning to rival gangspart the reason half the young chavs are stoned to fuck all day are this lot.dope was about years ago but at least lads could still talk when smoking it - the youth of today are on another planet high as a kite..the Albanians are here to stay and will run the drug scene- naughty bastards as well...,.,broken Britain and some of the lefties want the door left wide open Logged