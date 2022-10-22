you are not far from the truth there rutters on both the conservatives & Labour
what could be around the corner is very worrying if the country turns red and, it could well do......
What would you find so worrying about a kier Starmer govt?
Either the half of the party who think I'm toxic for being male or the other half who think I'm privileged for being white.
There's also no plan to stop illegal immigrants, an inability to say what a woman is, a reluctance to support the working-class on strike, dropping nationalisation of utilities, and an inability to differentiate between Socialism and Marxism.
I, like most of the population, are fiscally liberal and socially conservative. Considering there's nothing between the two fiscally, it's the social/culture wars which swings it.
Mosf of the labour party is white and male. Preposterous to suggest that white males are in some way are badly done to vulnerables.
Illegal immigration has hit record levels under conservative govts. The tories only plan turned out to be illegal.
If you are genuinely bothered about supporting the working class on strike then you have to be more inclined to support labour as the tories have been strident in their condemnation of strikes and are trying to introduce legislation to prevent or limit the right to strike. Labour have condemned any move in that direction. So of the two parties its very clear who will support workers rights most.
So the question was what is to be frightened off with labour, as on most aspexts the tories have proved themselves to be nuch more frightening.