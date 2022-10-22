headset

guess whos back!!! LOL « on: October 22, 2022, 04:57:46 AM »



It couldn't happen could it - BOJO BACK in NO10 !!!



it will have the lefties' OTR flapping - they know can he pulls in numbers - i mentioned a while back dont rule out are return for him.





and we stand up & sing Boris Johnson is king



we are the blue army from Middlesbrough







Rutters

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #1 on: October 22, 2022, 10:12:45 AM » I'm not a fan but his return must be a good thing if only judging by the reaction of the loathsome Emily Maitlis.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 AM » Itvwill be the end of the tories, not the saviour. If he gets selected and the privileges comittee then find him guilty of misleading the house, which has a good chance of happening, there will have to be another leadership contest in 2 months. I dont think anyone would forgive them for doing that. Also its a bit of an open goal for labour, just a 100 or so days ago a 100 tory mps put letters in saying he wasnt an appropriate person for office and had to resign, now they are going to sell it that he is and that was all just a misunderstanding.



While it would be fun to keep the soap opera and tory impolsion going for a few more months this continued instabilty is not good for the country. They need to put their tribal factionism aside and go for the stable sensible options the country needs like Penny or Rishi and they have to stick with Hunts plan. Anything else and our curreny, pensions amd houses will be at risk. The worry tory members are more interest in right/left, leave/remain point scoring Logged

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:34:43 AM » The end of The Tories may not be such a bad thing. What replaces them should be your concern.



If you think they are riven then you should watch 'The Labour Files'. Funny how BBC/SKY/ITV aren't interested and it took Al Jazeera to disclose it. Logged

headset

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 AM » you are not far from the truth there rutters on both the conservatives & Labour



what could be around the corner is very worrying if the country turns red and, it could well do...... Logged

Either the half of the party who think I'm toxic for being male or the other half who think I'm privileged for being white.



There's also no plan to stop illegal immigrants, an inability to say what a woman is, a reluctance to support the working-class on strike, dropping nationalisation of utilities, and an inability to differentiate between Socialism and Marxism.



Mosf of the labour party is white and male. Preposterous to suggest that white males are in some way are badly done to vulnerables.



Illegal immigration has hit record levels under conservative govts. The tories only plan turned out to be illegal.



If you are genuinely bothered about supporting the working class on strike then you have to be more inclined to support labour as the tories have been strident in their condemnation of strikes and are trying to introduce legislation to prevent or limit the right to strike. Labour have condemned any move in that direction. So of the two parties its very clear who will support workers rights most.



So the question was what is to be frightened off with labour, as on most aspexts the tories have proved themselves to be nuch more frightening.

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 PM » Oh and surprise surprise. Boris cant get the 100 votes. His devotees, in a another Trump type move, spread more lies to try and conn people that his campaign had momentum it never had.

Any tory who voted for Truss and then backed Boris should be banned from voting on anything ever again dur to their proven lack of judgement.



Any tory who voted for Truss and then backed Boris should be banned from voting on anything ever again dur to their proven lack of judgement. Logged

Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 PM »



BTW most Labour MPs are female but they still have all-female shortlists (leading to Eddie Izzard)



Why do you think white men aren't badly done to or vulnerable?



What are Labour's plans for illegal immigration? Hold up a sign saying 'Refugees Welcome'?



The best you can offer is 'Labour aren't quite as bad as the Tories in condemning strikes'? That's not good enough for me.



What frightens me is that Labour have rejected class advocacy in favour of Identity advocacy. And I don't fit the chosen identities.



Paul Embery's Despised: Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class explains it better than I can. The sex and colour of the Feminists and Black Activists is irrelevant. Unless you believe that white men can only think in a certain way ie racist and sexist.BTW most Labour MPs are female but they still have all-female shortlists (leading to Eddie Izzard)Why do you think white men aren't badly done to or vulnerable?What are Labour's plans for illegal immigration? Hold up a sign saying 'Refugees Welcome'?The best you can offer is 'Labour aren't quite as bad as the Tories in condemning strikes'? That's not good enough for me.What frightens me is that Labour have rejected class advocacy in favour of Identity advocacy. And I don't fit the chosen identities.Paul Embery's Despised: Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class explains it better than I can. Logged