headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 guess whos back!!! LOL « on: Yesterday at 04:57:46 AM »



It couldn't happen could it - BOJO BACK in NO10 !!!



it will have the lefties' OTR flapping - they know can he pulls in numbers - i mentioned a while back dont rule out are return for him.





and we stand up & sing Boris Johnson is king



we are the blue army from Middlesbrough







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20188465/boris-johnson-breaks-silence-comeback-tory-leadership/ 'I'M UP FOR IT!' Boris Johnson breaks silence and jets back from Caribbean holiday in a sensational bid to wrestle back the keys to No10.It couldn't happen could it - BOJO BACK in NO10 !!!it will have the lefties' OTR flapping - they know can he pulls in numbers - i mentioned a while back dont rule out are return for him.and we stand up & sing Boris Johnson is kingwe are the blue army from Middlesbrough Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 893





Posts: 893 Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 AM » I'm not a fan but his return must be a good thing if only judging by the reaction of the loathsome Emily Maitlis. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 791







Posts: 4 791 Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:36 AM » Itvwill be the end of the tories, not the saviour. If he gets selected and the privileges comittee then find him guilty of misleading the house, which has a good chance of happening, there will have to be another leadership contest in 2 months. I dont think anyone would forgive them for doing that. Also its a bit of an open goal for labour, just a 100 or so days ago a 100 tory mps put letters in saying he wasnt an appropriate person for office and had to resign, now they are going to sell it that he is and that was all just a misunderstanding.



While it would be fun to keep the soap opera and tory impolsion going for a few more months this continued instabilty is not good for the country. They need to put their tribal factionism aside and go for the stable sensible options the country needs like Penny or Rishi and they have to stick with Hunts plan. Anything else and our curreny, pensions amd houses will be at risk. The worry tory members are more interest in right/left, leave/remain point scoring Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 893





Posts: 893 Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:34:43 AM » The end of The Tories may not be such a bad thing. What replaces them should be your concern.



If you think they are riven then you should watch 'The Labour Files'. Funny how BBC/SKY/ITV aren't interested and it took Al Jazeera to disclose it. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 321





Posts: 6 321 Re: guess whos back!!! LOL « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:41:41 AM » you are not far from the truth there rutters on both the conservatives & Labour



what could be around the corner is very worrying if the country turns red and, it could well do...... Logged