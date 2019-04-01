you are not far from the truth there rutters on both the conservatives & Labour
what could be around the corner is very worrying if the country turns red and, it could well do......
What would you find so worrying about a kier Starmer govt?
Either the half of the party who think I'm toxic for being male or the other half who think I'm privileged for being white.
There's also no plan to stop illegal immigrants, an inability to say what a woman is, a reluctance to support the working-class on strike, dropping nationalisation of utilities, and an inability to differentiate between Socialism and Marxism.
I, like most of the population, are fiscally liberal and socially conservative. Considering there's nothing between the two fiscally, it's the social/culture wars which swings it.