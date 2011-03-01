MF(c) DOOM

Itvwill be the end of the tories, not the saviour. If he gets selected and the privileges comittee then find him guilty of misleading the house, which has a good chance of happening, there will have to be another leadership contest in 2 months. I dont think anyone would forgive them for doing that. Also its a bit of an open goal for labour, just a 100 or so days ago a 100 tory mps put letters in saying he wasnt an appropriate person for office and had to resign, now they are going to sell it that he is and that was all just a misunderstanding.



While it would be fun to keep the soap opera and tory impolsion going for a few more months this continued instabilty is not good for the country. They need to put their tribal factionism aside and go for the stable sensible options the country needs like Penny or Rishi and they have to stick with Hunts plan. Anything else and our curreny, pensions amd houses will be at risk. The worry tory members are more interest in right/left, leave/remain point scoring