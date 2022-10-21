Welcome,
October 24, 2022, 10:27:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
General Bad dad
Author
Topic: General Bad dad (Read 202 times)
Gingerpig
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 151
General Bad dad
October 21, 2022, 10:08:53 PM »
He's winning this war almost single handed you know ...........& the mugs on there believe his copy & paste fron ARSS site & think he's ITK ...priceless
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 6 321
Re: General Bad dad
October 22, 2022, 07:27:47 AM »
bad dads army
Rutters
Posts: 896
Re: General Bad dad
October 22, 2022, 10:13:41 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on October 21, 2022, 10:08:53 PM
He's winning this war almost single handed you know ...........& the mugs on there believe his copy & paste fron ARSS site & think he's ITK ...priceless
I think you spelled ARSE incorrectly.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 151
Re: General Bad dad
Today
at 10:06:09 PM »
apparently ......Putins dead? or fiddling his cash to turkey , bit of a contridiction !!!! . there again its all below the radar info ........its fkin great how 90 percent of the loons take the shit in as gospel .........gets hits though & realistically thats what Westy is about !!!!
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
