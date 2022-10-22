Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 1 148





Posts: 1 148 General Bad dad « on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 PM » He's winning this war almost single handed you know ...........& the mugs on there believe his copy & paste fron ARSS site & think he's ITK ...priceless « Last Edit: Today at 07:54:49 AM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow