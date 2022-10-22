Welcome,
October 22, 2022, 02:15:22 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
General Bad dad
Author
Topic: General Bad dad
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 146
General Bad dad
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:53 PM »
He's winning this war almost single handed you know ...........& the mugs on there believe his copy & pate fron ARSS site & think he's ITK ...priceless
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:10:31 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
