Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 146





Posts: 1 146 General Bad dad « on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 PM » He's winning this war almost single handed you know ...........& the mugs on there believe his copy & pate fron ARSS site & think he's ITK ...priceless « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:10:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow