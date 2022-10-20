Welcome,
October 20, 2022
Trusst in me.....just in me....close your eyes, and trust in me
Topic: Trusst in me.....just in me....close your eyes, and trust in me
Trusst in me.....just in me....close your eyes, and trust in me
errrrrrrr no....she's gone!
What a way to make history......met the queen a few days before the queen died, then only lasted a few weeks!
Tory party is an utter mess at the moment!
