Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 577





Posts: 577

Trusst in me.....just in me....close your eyes, and trust in me « on: Today at 01:35:30 PM » errrrrrrr no....she's gone!



What a way to make history......met the queen a few days before the queen died, then only lasted a few weeks!



Tory party is an utter mess at the moment!