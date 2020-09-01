calamity

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:32:02 PM Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:37:07 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:07:47 PM Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon



Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?

He and Jones are pretty much our only potency going forward. Thats why they both have to play in my opinion.

I agree, when I have watched Giles he is always looking to drive the team forward, he is or wants to be involved in every attack and he puts a lot of dangerous balls into the box. Him and a forward like Mitrovic would be absolutely lethal.



I think Giles has that touch of class, the one thing I am unsure of with him is if it's him not being on the same wavelength as the team, or them not being on the same wavelength as him. If it is the former and he is playing as an individual then he needs some coaching, if it is the latter and he's doing as instructed by the manager, then the team has problems. I agree, when I have watched Giles he is always looking to drive the team forward, he is or wants to be involved in every attack and he puts a lot of dangerous balls into the box. Him and a forward like Mitrovic would be absolutely lethal.I think Giles has that touch of class, the one thing I am unsure of with him is if it's him not being on the same wavelength as the team, or them not being on the same wavelength as him. If it is the former and he is playing as an individual then he needs some coaching, if it is the latter and he's doing as instructed by the manager, then the team has problems.