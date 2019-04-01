Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2022, 09:55:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wigan v Boro  (Read 218 times)
Ben G, MF(c) DOOM and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 788



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 PM »
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 848


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:20:39 PM »
Another defeat,the papier-mâche defense will be leaking like a sieve. Im going for Wigan 3 Boro 0.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 366

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:37:07 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon

Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 187


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM »
1-4 at the moment :mido:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 637

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:22:59 PM »
Wasnt expecting this score  mick
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 212



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM »
Jones seems to have been relieved of his defence duties. Good call too!

Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 788



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:37:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon

Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?

He and Jones are pretty much our only potency going forward. Thats why they both have to play in my opinion.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 637

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:01 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:32:02 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:37:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon

Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?

He and Jones are pretty much our only potency going forward. Thats why they both have to play in my opinion.

I agree, when I have watched Giles he is always looking to drive the team forward, he is or wants to be involved in every attack and he puts a lot of dangerous balls into the box. Him and a forward like Mitrovic would be absolutely lethal.

I think Giles has that touch of class, the one thing I am unsure of with him is if it's him not being on the same wavelength as the team, or them not being on the same wavelength as him. If it is the former and he is playing as an individual then he needs some coaching, if it is the latter and he's doing as instructed by the manager, then the team has problems.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 