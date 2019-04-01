Welcome,
October 20, 2022, 03:23:03 AM
Wigan v Boro
Author
Topic: Wigan v Boro (Read 158 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 786
Wigan v Boro
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:07:47 PM »
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 848
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:39 PM »
Another defeat,the papier-mâche defense will be leaking like a sieve. Im going for Wigan 3 Boro 0.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 366
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:37:07 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?
Spidoolie
Posts: 187
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:36 PM »
1-4 at the moment
calamity
Posts: 8 635
Crabamity
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:59 PM »
Wasnt expecting this score
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 212
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:46 PM »
Jones seems to have been relieved of his defence duties. Good call too!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 786
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:02 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 05:37:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?
He and Jones are pretty much our only potency going forward. Thats why they both have to play in my opinion.
