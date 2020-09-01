Welcome,
October 19, 2022, 07:36:21 PM
Wigan v Boro
Author
Topic: Wigan v Boro (Read 63 times)
Snoozy
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 785
Wigan v Boro
«
on:
Today
at 01:07:47 PM »
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 848
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:20:39 PM »
Another defeat,the papier-mâche defense will be leaking like a sieve. Im going for Wigan 3 Boro 0.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 366
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Wigan v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:37:07 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?
