Author Topic: Wigan v Boro  (Read 63 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 785



« on: Today at 01:07:47 PM »
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 848


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:20:39 PM »
Another defeat,the papier-mâche defense will be leaking like a sieve. Im going for Wigan 3 Boro 0.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 366

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:37:07 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:07:47 PM
Surely it cant be as bad as the last two games. Play both Jones and Giles and have a chance of gettting something from the game. 1-1 I reckon

Apart from taking the occasional decent corner, what else has Giles done to impress you?
