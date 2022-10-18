Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 18, 2022, 11:33:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chinese security guards are NOT diplomats  (Read 23 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 576


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:14:57 AM »
Therefore they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law!

They exited the "safe haven" of the Chinese Embassy in Manchester, and carried out an assault on British sovereign territory!

He may have been beaten up inside the embassy grounds, but going outside their boundary fence and dragging him inside, is still assault on British soil!

.......and all because the Chinese didnt like an "insulting" picture of their president.....memories of charlie hebdo!

No doubt the British Gov't won't have the backbone to take up the prosecution though!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 