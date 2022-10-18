Pigeon droppings

Chinese security guards are NOT diplomats « on: Today at 03:14:57 AM » Therefore they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law!



They exited the "safe haven" of the Chinese Embassy in Manchester, and carried out an assault on British sovereign territory!



He may have been beaten up inside the embassy grounds, but going outside their boundary fence and dragging him inside, is still assault on British soil!



.......and all because the Chinese didnt like an "insulting" picture of their president.....memories of charlie hebdo!



No doubt the British Gov't won't have the backbone to take up the prosecution though!