October 18, 2022, 11:33:24 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Akpom
Author
Topic: Akpom (Read 167 times)
Ben G
Akpom
«
on:
October 16, 2022, 11:32:02 AM
How did he miss that ?
David Currie v Carlisle or Ripley at Swindon spring to mind .
headset
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #1 on:
October 16, 2022, 11:56:48 AM
yes, it was a head-scratching miss.
highlights for those who've not seen it yet.
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-blackburn-rovers/467997
Bill Buxton
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #2 on:
October 16, 2022, 12:19:37 PM
One of the worst misses I have ever seen. It should have been buried. Dear oh dear oh dear.
Bud Wiser
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #3 on:
October 16, 2022, 02:27:22 PM
He's been utter garbage since the day he walked into the club over two years ago. So why would a glaring chance missed by someone as useless as him raise even the slightest of eyebrows?
calamity
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:16:13 AM »
We have to be one of the worst clubs for not recognising when a player displays false signs of being good. He had that one game when he returned from loan and that got the clowns in the club thinking he is the second coming of Pele.
