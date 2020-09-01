Ben G



Ben G

Posts: 5 211

Mountain King

« on: Today at 11:32:02 AM » How did he miss that ?



David Currie v Carlisle or Ripley at Swindon spring to mind .

headset

Posts: 6 293

Re: Akpom « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:56:48 AM »





highlights for those who've not seen it yet.







https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-blackburn-rovers/467997 yes, it was a head-scratching miss.highlights for those who've not seen it yet.

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 847

Re: Akpom « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:37 PM » One of the worst misses I have ever seen. It should have been buried. Dear oh dear oh dear.