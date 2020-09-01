Welcome,
October 16, 2022, 06:43:11 PM
News:
Akpom
Topic: Akpom (Read 79 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 211
Akpom
«
on:
Today
at 11:32:02 AM »
How did he miss that ?
David Currie v Carlisle or Ripley at Swindon spring to mind .
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 293
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:56:48 AM »
yes, it was a head-scratching miss.
highlights for those who've not seen it yet.
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-blackburn-rovers/467997
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 847
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:19:37 PM »
One of the worst misses I have ever seen. It should have been buried. Dear oh dear oh dear.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 365
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:27:22 PM »
He's been utter garbage since the day he walked into the club over two years ago. So why would a glaring chance missed by someone as useless as him raise even the slightest of eyebrows?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
