Author Topic: Akpom  (Read 29 times)
How did he miss that ?

David Currie v Carlisle or Ripley at Swindon spring to mind .
yes, it was a head-scratching miss.


highlights for those who've not seen it yet.



https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-blackburn-rovers/467997
One of the worst misses I have ever seen. It should have been buried. Dear oh dear oh dear.
