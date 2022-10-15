headset

Man Utds Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
on: Today at 07:20:14 PM



charge is attempted as well - he will have wet his end piece just no proof he did - they(prosecution) go for the top charge they think they can get and, his legal team will go guilty with an attempted sexual assault. is my guess take on the matter. 3-5 yr I reckon out in 12/18 months. Unless the judge has balls - no pun intended.



NONCE IN WAITING THAT BIT IS SET IN STONE!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18228286/man-utd-mason-greenwood-charged/ about time as well the dirty manc bastard - that recording didn't sound to good to say the least - it also looks like he has tried to pay her off. Fair play to the solicitors for keeping it going for so long - him and them will bank a few quid from it all the dirty pair of bastards.charge is attempted as well - he will have wet his end piece just no proof he did - they(prosecution) go for the top charge they think they can get and, his legal team will go guilty with an attempted sexual assault. is my guess take on the matter. 3-5 yr I reckon out in 12/18 months. Unless the judge has balls - no pun intended.NONCE IN WAITING THAT BIT IS SET IN STONE!