Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 AM »

Leo Percovich met with Steve Gibson on Monday to discuss his caretaker role and the latest with Middlesbrough's manager..





I was expecting an announcement this weekend or at the latest Monday.



I hope the delay is just about getting the right man and thrashing things out deal-wise.



and not too many candidates knocking us back - not everyone will fancy taking us over so you will always get a knockback or 2.



so hopefully things are at an advanced state. If the current backroom lot gets the gig then that tells you many outside the club maybe didn't fancy the hot seat at Boro which is not a good signal given the good stature Boro and, Gibson has in the game.



Tricky game Blackburn today when you look at the league table but, as ever I'm staying loyal with a Borohome win this afternoon. Get yourself there and, back Leo and the boys to a victory.



CMON BORO



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leo-percovich-meetings-steve-gibson-25269271

Re: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 PM » 24k announced the support is there - the team is simply not performing..



I'm hoping a new face with new ideas is the answer - if it's the same lot then I fear we might be in a relegation battle,.



Re: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:04:52 PM » I wonder if anyone will want to come in and manage this shower. They have relegation written all over them. It wont be long before they are rock bottom. At least then the only way is up. The club is rotten from top to bottom.

Re: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:54:58 AM » It's a concern in some ways given I expected Gibson to have had the feelers out during the last international break - the time it is taking obviously tells us no he didn't.



unless he has his man but the is a lot of ironing out to be done.



plenty of time ... at worse we only need to stay up with 90 odd points still to play for - plenty of supporters will want more than just a relegation battle/escape - that all said.







The bottom 3 is never a good luck, especially with them Mackem bastards well above us!





I half expected yesterday to be tough - the next two games could be arse twitchy time if we lost both - i want 4 points minimum - otherwise we will look like relegation material away games or not



Re: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:23:02 PM » Still no manager appointed. This World Cup break cant come quick enough. Hopefully we will have a manager by then who will have a good look at these players. The restart could be a restart for Boro too with some decent signings coming in Jan. There is still a lot to play for but this bunch of dolts really need shaking up.

Re: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:33:17 PM » I know there is a love in for Leo but hes bloody hopeless. It is obvious to everybody who follows football that these players cannot play a system with three at the back. They just cant do it. The defence is all over the place. Mistake after mistake. You are just waiting for them to concede a goal. Its somewhat similar situation to when Venables was brought in. I was a season ticket holder in those days and that first game was a revelation. The players knew what they had to do.Venables got them playing to their strengths and it worked. It is a real pity that he didnt stay on and become manager.