Leo Percovich met with Steve Gibson on Monday to discuss his caretaker role and the latest with Middlesbrough's manager..





I was expecting an announcement this weekend or at the latest Monday.



I hope the delay is just about getting the right man and thrashing things out deal-wise.



and not too many candidates knocking us back - not everyone will fancy taking us over so you will always get a knockback or 2.



so hopefully things are at an advanced state. If the current backroom lot gets the gig then that tells you many outside the club maybe didn't fancy the hot seat at Boro which is not a good signal given the good stature Boro and, Gibson has in the game.



Tricky game Blackburn today when you look at the league table but, as ever I'm staying loyal with a Borohome win this afternoon. Get yourself there and, back Leo and the boys to a victory.



CMON BORO



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leo-percovich-meetings-steve-gibson-25269271

