October 16, 2022, 12:33:34 AM
Author Topic: Leo Percovich on his meetings with Steve Gibson  (Read 151 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 AM »
the Middlesbrough manager search and his pride
Leo Percovich met with Steve Gibson on Monday to discuss his caretaker role and the latest with Middlesbrough's manager..


I was expecting an announcement this weekend or at the latest Monday.

I hope the delay is just about getting the right man and thrashing things out deal-wise.

and not too many candidates knocking us back - not everyone will fancy taking us over so you will always get a knockback or 2.

so hopefully things are at an advanced state. If the current backroom lot gets the gig then that tells you many outside the club maybe didn't fancy the hot seat at Boro which is not a good signal given the good stature Boro and, Gibson has in the game.

Tricky game Blackburn today when you look at the league table but, as ever I'm staying loyal with a Borohome win this afternoon. Get yourself there and, back Leo and the boys to a victory.

CMON BORO :mido:

FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leo-percovich-meetings-steve-gibson-25269271
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 AM »
Low crowd today.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 PM »
24k announced the support is there - the team is simply not performing..

I'm hoping a new face with new ideas is the answer - if it's the same lot then I fear we might be in a relegation battle,.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:04:52 PM »
I wonder if anyone will want to come in and manage this shower. They have relegation written all over them. It wont be long before they are rock bottom. At least then the only way is up. The club is rotten from top to bottom.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM »
tune my whistle crew...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtOXmAGzCiw&ab_channe
