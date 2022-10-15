calamity

Re: My office electric « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:55 AM » It's a disgrace.



It's amazing they have only gone after the oil industry too, but left the rest of those involved in Electricity supply chain to coin it in without doing anything deserving.



In Norway 98% or more of the electricity is provided by renewables, mainly hydroelectric, but the costs are higher even than the UK. They even sell electricity from the North of Norway to Sweden, before sending it south, because it is cheaper to transport out of the country. This means that the North of Norway pay a fraction of what those in the South do for their electricity, since the South gets it from Europe.



The electricity companies are laughing all the way to the bank, and avoiding windfall taxes. It's a joke.