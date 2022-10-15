Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 18, 2022
My office electric
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
October 15, 2022, 08:13:02 AM
I have been told it is rising. From about £600 pa ro over £7,000

Dont know what to say really
headset
Reply #1 on: October 15, 2022, 08:21:24 AM
naughty and well out of order that like.

its not like at home when you can just put another layer on - employers have responsibilities
calamity
Crabamity


Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:55 AM
It's a disgrace.

It's amazing they have only gone after the oil industry too, but left the rest of those involved in Electricity supply chain to coin it in without doing anything deserving.

In Norway 98% or more of the electricity is provided by renewables, mainly hydroelectric, but the costs are higher even than the UK. They even sell electricity from the North of Norway to Sweden, before sending it south, because it is cheaper to transport out of the country. This means that the North of Norway pay a fraction of what those in the South do for their electricity, since the South gets it from Europe.

The electricity companies are laughing all the way to the bank, and avoiding windfall taxes. It's a joke.
