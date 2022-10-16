Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 16, 2022, 06:42:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 168 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 293


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:50:56 AM »
Oh yes, it's that time again lads & lasses - what time is it headset, shouts 'raws' towersy?


It's time to beat the bookies Towersy!! ----------- don't tell me you've forgotten what it feels like mcl


starting with the gee-gees

a 50p e/w barney rubble gets us underway today!

14:00 - Ascot - Creative Force.

15:20 Ascot - The Revenant.



single e/w

14.40 @ ascot -  Rosscarbery 50p E/W



Now for today's premier league tricky treble not many games today and im on the early kick-off souey some good ones Sunday mind you. I nearly did 3 draws but went with this tricky treble instead.


Leicester C vs C.Palace (D)

Fulham V Bournemouth (D)

Wolves V N.Forest (H)


good luck & happy punting folks




***   on a side note as mentioned on another thread - I will be having a daft quid on this tricky treble - I will be going Liverpool for the Sky Super Sunday cracker to round off my cheeky, but as always tricky weekend treble of a Boro win, a Savvana Marshall Win, and a Liverpool win. :mido:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:59:38 AM by headset » Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 144


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 AM »
Sheff Utd
Sunderland ...draw
Sheff wed
ipswich
Plymouth

26-1

Big MC out of form ,like the rest , but its on again anytime
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 293


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM »
bets are on for the big one ... Marshall v Shields

I never thought I would be punting on a bird's boxing fight. I tell you what Taylor and Marshall and Shields can box/fight,, so fair play to all on that one. Birds boxing is here to stay and tonight's a big one!


Savannah Marshall - Round 7
18/1
Round betting
Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields
22:30, Today


Savannah Marshall - Points (Full Distance)
31/10
Round betting
Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields
22:30, Today


headset spending some of todayS tricky treble winnings - the dealer got a cut as well! monkey

MON THE MARSHALL
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 293


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:45:03 AM »
I will be all over the sky super sunday game Liverpool V Man City.


but first, it's that time again....what time would that be bellowed Towersy from R/R....its tricky treble time again answered a confident-sounding headset  :ponce:


It's a super sunday tricky treble :beer: :beer:


Leeds Vs Arsenal (a)

Man Utd Vs N Newcastle Utd (a)

Southampton Vs West Ham Utd (a)


Oh, we are loyal supporters!!!

a huge clash today at Anfield - one I think Liverpool needs a result in - just to give the Anfield faithful a lift after such a poor season start in the premier league!

It should be another super sunday cracker... and it's live monkey


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12719583/jurgen-klopp-on-erling-haaland-vs-virgil-van-dijk-vulnerable-liverpool-and-why-man-city-are-footballs-toughest-test
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 293


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:44:13 PM »
Bets on, and of course, I had to go with everybody's second favorite team Merseyside's LFC in the big one up next up at Anfield. Head says City will score so Liverpool will need 2 minimum to win this one.

Jota t score first Liverpool to win 2.1.

VVD to score anytime.

Foden anytime for City.


it should be a belter as has been the chart all week can LFC's defense keep Haaland off the score sheet.


YNWA


cant be doing with Man City romping this one


https://www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-manchester-city/464740
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 