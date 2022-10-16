headset

headsets weekend moneyspinner
Yesterday at 07:50:56 AM





It's time to beat the bookies Towersy!! ----------- don't tell me you've forgotten what it feels like





starting with the gee-gees



a 50p e/w barney rubble gets us underway today!



14:00 - Ascot - Creative Force.



15:20 Ascot - The Revenant.







single e/w



14.40 @ ascot - Rosscarbery 50p E/W







Now for today's premier league tricky treble not many games today and im on the early kick-off some good ones Sunday mind you. I nearly did 3 draws but went with this tricky treble instead.





Leicester C vs C.Palace (D)



Fulham V Bournemouth (D)



Wolves V N.Forest (H)





good luck & happy punting folks









*** on a side note as mentioned on another thread - I will be having a daft quid on this tricky treble - I will be going Liverpool for the Sky Super Sunday cracker to round off my cheeky, but as always tricky weekend treble of a Boro win, a Savvana Marshall Win, and a Liverpool win.















Gingerpig

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 AM
Gingerpig

Sunderland ...draw

Sheff wed

ipswich

Plymouth



26-1



Big MC out of form ,like the rest , but its on again anytime

headset

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM
headset



I never thought I would be punting on a bird's boxing fight. I tell you what Taylor and Marshall and Shields can box/fight,, so fair play to all on that one. Birds boxing is here to stay and tonight's a big one!





Savannah Marshall - Round 7

18/1

Round betting

Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields

22:30, Today





Savannah Marshall - Points (Full Distance)

31/10

Round betting

Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields

22:30, Today





headset spending some of todayS tricky treble winnings - the dealer got a cut as well!



MON THE MARSHALL





headset

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:45:03 AM
headset





but first, it's that time again....what time would that be bellowed Towersy from R/R....its tricky treble time again answered a confident-sounding headset





It's a super sunday tricky treble





Leeds Vs Arsenal (a)



Man Utd Vs N Newcastle Utd (a)



Southampton Vs West Ham Utd (a)





Oh, we are loyal supporters!!!



a huge clash today at Anfield - one I think Liverpool needs a result in - just to give the Anfield faithful a lift after such a poor season start in the premier league!



It should be another super sunday cracker... and it's live





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12719583/jurgen-klopp-on-erling-haaland-vs-virgil-van-dijk-vulnerable-liverpool-and-why-man-city-are-footballs-toughest-test









