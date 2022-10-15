headset

It's time to beat the bookies Towersy!! ----------- don't tell me you've forgotten what it feels like





starting with the gee-gees



a 50p e/w barney rubble gets us underway today!



14:00 - Ascot - Creative Force.



15:20 Ascot - The Revenant.







single e/w



14.40 @ ascot - Rosscarbery 50p E/W







Now for today's premier league tricky treble not many games today and im on the early kick-off some good ones Sunday mind you. I nearly did 3 draws but went with this tricky treble instead.





Leicester C vs C.Palace (D)



Fulham V Bournemouth (D)



Wolves V N.Forest (H)





good luck & happy punting folks









*** on a side note as mentioned on another thread - I will be having a daft quid on this tricky treble - I will be going Liverpool for the Sky Super Sunday cracker to round off my cheeky, but as always tricky weekend treble of a Boro win, a Savvana Marshall Win, and a Liverpool win.















