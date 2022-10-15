Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 15, 2022, 10:23:22 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 38 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 280


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:50:56 AM »
Oh yes, it's that time again lads & lasses - what time is it headset, shouts 'raws' towersy?


It's time to beat the bookies Towersy!! ----------- don't tell me you've forgotten what it feels like mcl


starting with the gee-gees

a 50p e/w barney rubble gets us underway today!

14:00 - Ascot - Creative Force.

15:20 Ascot - The Revenant.



single e/w

14.40 @ ascot -  Rosscarbery 50p E/W



Now for today's premier league tricky treble not many games today and im on the early kick-off souey some good ones Sunday mind you. I nearly did 3 draws but went with this tricky treble instead.


Leicester C vs C.Palace (D)

Fulham V Bournemouth (D)

Wolves V N.Forest (H)


good luck & happy punting folks




***   on a side note as mentioned on another thread - I will be having a daft quid on this tricky treble - I will be going Liverpool for the Sky Super Sunday cracker to round off my cheeky, but as always tricky weekend treble of a Boro win, a Savvana Marshall Win, and a Liverpool win. :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:38 AM by headset » Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 143


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:01:02 AM »
Sheff Utd
Sunderland ...draw
Sheff wed
ipswich
Plymouth

26-1

Big MC out of form ,like the rest , but its on again anytime
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 