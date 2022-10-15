headset

Posts: 6 275 Boxings shocking drugs problem « on: Today at 07:00:59 AM »





as a big boxing fan myself, it doesn't really surprise me what gets said in the article.



doping has gone for years in sports and the money that is available will always turn heads





i was a fan of the benns, but when you hear about blatant cheating/dopping failed tests etc.



you lose faith in your man and edge towards the opponent if they do ever get it back on.





that's my take on cheats - back the opposition thereafter so I would be in the Eubank jr camp for any fight between the two.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11317381/Boxings-shocking-drugs-problem-laid-bare-money-broken-riddled-cheating.html



