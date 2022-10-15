Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 15, 2022, 07:16:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boxings shocking drugs problem  (Read 10 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 275


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:00:59 AM »
laid bare: After Conor Benn's failed test, Sportsmail reveals a money-first, broken system riddled with cheating, minimal testing and suspicion - as one disgraced ex-boxer claims '80 to 90% of PPV fighters' are doping


as a big boxing fan myself, it doesn't really surprise me what gets said in the article.

doping has gone  for years in sports and the money that is available will always turn heads


i was a fan of the benns, but when you hear about blatant cheating/dopping failed tests etc.

you lose faith in your man and edge towards the opponent if they do ever get it back on.


that's my take on cheats - back the opposition thereafter so I would be in the Eubank jr camp for any fight between the two.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11317381/Boxings-shocking-drugs-problem-laid-bare-money-broken-riddled-cheating.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 